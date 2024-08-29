Closing time
A small, rural community struggles with the difficult decision to permanently close its elementary school. Plus, the aid application process starts today for businesses, farms, and other entities that suffered flood damage this summer, a flood disaster recovery center opens in Waterbury, a new poll shows continuing strong support for Gov. Phil Scott as he seeks a fifth term, Green Mountain Transit plans to cut services due to a sizable revenue gap, and a new DMV program aims to ease interactions between autistic motor vehicle drivers and law enforcement.
