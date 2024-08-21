Ten years after
Celebrating 10 years of new filmmaking talent with the outgoing executive director of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival. Plus, Vermont receives a federal disaster declaration for mid-July flooding, FEMA may potentially update its flood map for Johnson, a new state government office aims to help bolster the workforce to fill vacant jobs, a proposal to create a new internet lottery system, and the Community College of Vermont tries to spread the word about its free tuition program.
