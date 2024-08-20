Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Help wanted

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Vermont school districts are getting creative to fill teacher openings amid a nationwide shortage. Plus, longtime former state Sen. Bill Doyle has died, Vermont is joining a national lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster, Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking at the Democratic National Convention tonight, and Vermont’s black bear population took a small dip last year.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan