Help wanted
Vermont school districts are getting creative to fill teacher openings amid a nationwide shortage. Plus, longtime former state Sen. Bill Doyle has died, Vermont is joining a national lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster, Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking at the Democratic National Convention tonight, and Vermont’s black bear population took a small dip last year.
