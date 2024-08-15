On the rise
How wheat is making a comeback in Vermont, and so too is bread made from locally-sourced ingredients. Plus, the governor expects to hear soon whether the feds will help pay for flood damage after Hurricane Beryl’s remnants moved through the state, a judge rejected a request to further delay the trial of a man charged with the 2022 killing of Fern Feather, solar installer iSun has a buyer, and how one retired judge has helped get more than 200 female judges out of Afghanistan in the three years since the Taliban took over.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
