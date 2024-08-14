Voters speak
Vermont Public’s Bob Kinzel shares his big takeaways from yesterday’s primary election. Plus, the chair of the Vermont House’s tax-writing committee fends of a challenger, the lieutenant governor’s race is set, a Black woman has secured a gubernatorial nomination likely for the first time in Vermont, a retired Vermont judge continues efforts to evacuate female judges from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and crews are removing a dam in Salisbury to make the area more flood resistant.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...