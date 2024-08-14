Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 Vermont Primaries: Results | Voters' voices | Lt. Gov. race


The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Voters speak

By Nathaniel Wilson,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 14, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Vermont Public’s Bob Kinzel shares his big takeaways from yesterday’s primary election. Plus, the chair of the Vermont House’s tax-writing committee fends of a challenger, the lieutenant governor’s race is set, a Black woman has secured a gubernatorial nomination likely for the first time in Vermont, a retired Vermont judge continues efforts to evacuate female judges from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, and crews are removing a dam in Salisbury to make the area more flood resistant.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan