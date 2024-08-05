The write stuff
A conversation with the owner of Nevermore, the only bookstore in Newport, and one that includes a writing club. Plus, the Scott administration will ask for federal disaster relief to aid with recovery from last week’s flooding in the Northeast Kingdom, officials say disaster tourists are hindering recovery efforts in the NEK, the Agency of Natural Resources releases flood debris removal guidelines, and this year’s annual turkey brood survey will pay close attention to how recent floods have affected the state’s turkey population.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
