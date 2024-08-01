Building out
Vermont is receiving a huge influx of federal money to build out broadband, but state officials wonder whether services will be affordable once infrastructure is in place. Plus, Vermont received less rain yesterday compared to the deluge earlier this week, an emergency shelter opens in St. Johnsbury, some Lyndonville residents remain stranded after roads were washed out, Gov. Phil Scott encourages Vermonters to stick together, and the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor face off in a debate.
