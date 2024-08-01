Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Building out

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Vermont is receiving a huge influx of federal money to build out broadband, but state officials wonder whether services will be affordable once infrastructure is in place. Plus, Vermont received less rain yesterday compared to the deluge earlier this week, an emergency shelter opens in St. Johnsbury, some Lyndonville residents remain stranded after roads were washed out, Gov. Phil Scott encourages Vermonters to stick together, and the Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor face off in a debate.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan