Lack of support
There’s a lack of support in Vermont public schools for kids with special therapeutic needs. Plus, flash floods ripped through sections of the Northeast Kingdom following torrential downpours on Tuesday, with the potential for more flooding into today, officials in and around St. Johnsbury are asking residents to conserve water in the wake of the severe weather, and a special fiscal panel approves up to 5 million dollars in low or no interest loans for flood-ravaged communities.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...