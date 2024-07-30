Father time
Two Vermont men discuss how they bonded over fatherhood and created a local “dad guild”. Plus, Gov. Scott outlines new plans for flood mitigation and weighs in on Kamala Harris choosing her running mate in the presidential election, Windham County’s top prosecutor announces she’s retiring, a preview of Vermont’s tenth annual Open Farm Week, and two Vermonters advance to the semifinals of men’s Olympic rowing in Paris.
