Minority report
The head of Vermont’s Republican Party discusses the GOP’s national convention in Milwaukee and the shake-up in the race for president since Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection. Plus, sections of Barnet remain under a boil water advisory, roads and trails on state land in northern Vermont sustained more damage in this year’s floods than they did last year, state recovery centers are still open to help people impacted by flooding, Vermont’s biggest health care system turns to AI to help doctors deal with time-consuming patient appointment summaries, and there will be some athletes from Vermont competing in the Paris Olympics.
