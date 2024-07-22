A place to be kids again
A camp that provides a free getaway for children diagnosed with cancer looks back at its 40-year run, and ahead for what’s next. Plus, Plus, Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint react to the news that Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, there may be an easier path to federal money this year for Vermonters who lost personal possessions in the recent floods, the trial for a Franklin County sheriff facing charges of assaulting a shackled and handcuffed prisoner begins today, migrant workers in West Pawlet say their employer assaulted a farm worker and his teenage nephew, and nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center ratify a new contract with hospital administrators.
