Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A place to be kids again

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

A camp that provides a free getaway for children diagnosed with cancer looks back at its 40-year run, and ahead for what’s next. Plus, Plus, Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint react to the news that Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, there may be an easier path to federal money this year for Vermonters who lost personal possessions in the recent floods, the trial for a Franklin County sheriff facing charges of assaulting a shackled and handcuffed prisoner begins today, migrant workers in West Pawlet say their employer assaulted a farm worker and his teenage nephew, and nurses at University of Vermont Medical Center ratify a new contract with hospital administrators.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan