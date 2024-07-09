Rebuilding Barre & goats of East Calais
Vermont Public continues its week of coverage commemorating the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding. Today, we examine the slow pace of efforts to rebuild Barre as a place that would be more resilient to future flooding, and we travel to East Calais to check in with a farmer who used canoes to rescue part of her flood-ravaged goat herd. Plus, Vermont State Police investigate an incident in St. Johnsbury that left two people dead and several others injured, Barre City’s fire chief recalls the swiftness of the rising floodwaters last summer, why it will take several years to flood-proof the state office buildings damaged last year, a three-time Paralympic cycling medalist from Putney has been barred from competing in 2024 Paralympic trials after testing positive for a banned substance, and Vermont-made butter gets a shout-out on a hit television show.
