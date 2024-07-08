One year later
Vermont Public’s beginning a week of coverage commemorating the one-year anniversary of last summer’s flooding. Today, we’re checking in with the struggling Weston Theater Company after the troupe’s playhouse was inundated, and revisiting with a Plainfield couple after the deluge destroyed much of their property. Plus, Vermont officials have more leeway to ban people from sleeping and camping in public places following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month, renovation of the Windsor County criminal courthouse is delayed, Amtrak says about 15 minutes will be shaved off the train ride from Burlington to New York City, Vermont is one of three states to take part in a new federal health care reform program, and Goddard’s Plainfield campus is selling for more than $3 million, but the buyer is still unknown.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...