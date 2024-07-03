Floodway fears
The challenges of rebuilding – and why many think it’s wrong to do so – after a mobile home park in Berlin was washed out by historic flooding one year ago. Plus, a record number of Vermonters are currently in prison for crimes they’ve yet to be convicted of, a workplace safety complaint alleges staff at a state prison in Springfield are working in dangerously hot conditions, Sen. Peter Welch says Democratic leaders need to have honest conversations about whether President Joe Biden is the best choice for the party to defeat former President Donald Trump this November, members of the state’s congressional delegation rip the immunity ruling the U.S. Supreme Court issued in relation to the former president, and the first-ever public art installation in Vergennes has been unveiled.
