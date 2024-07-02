Mailing it in
Explaining Vermont’s early voting process for the primary in August. Plus, Vermont Emergency Management takes steps to determine if the state qualifies for federal disaster funding from flooding last month, Stowe is asking for federal financial aid to clean up from its third major flood event in the last year, a service that provides referrals for housing and health resources gets funding to operate on a 24/7 basis, the executive committee of Vermont’s Republican party backs former president Trump for the upcoming election, a new battery recycling law has gone into effect, and Vermont’s Elle St. Pierre qualifies for two events at the Paris summer Olympics.
