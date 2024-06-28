Uptick
What’s driving increases in tick populations and the diseases they carry in Vermont and other Northeastern states. Plus, early voting for Vermont’s primaries gets underway, New Hampshire’s population is rising even in rural areas that normally see declines, Vermont Game Wardens will be on state waters on the July Fourth holiday to deter people from operating watercraft while impaired, an estimated 70 million people nationwide are expected to travel somewhere over the next week for Independence Day, and Burlington unveils a new monument in a neighborhood park dedicated to racial equality.
