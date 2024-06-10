Farm preservers
The struggle to preserve farmland in New England as housing developers open their pocketbooks to purchase more and more of it. Plus, an opportunity for municipalities short on cash to get federal infrastructure protection funding without needing local matching dollars, the parent company of the largest solar firm in Vermont declares bankruptcy, a new COVID vaccine is being prepared for release in the fall, a Topsham student sues her high school alleging calculating errors kept her from receiving a full scholarship to UVM, a new law prohibits selling body parts from bears hunted in the wild, and Rep. Becca Balint introduces a bill limiting the use of algorithms that can inflate rents.
