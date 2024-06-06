Running up that heel
Woodstock runs a high heel race to jump start Pride Month. Plus, why the opening of a state cannabis lab has been pushed back, challenges facing new net metering projects, Gov. Scott vetoes expanded access to restorative justice programs, wildlife officials announce a deadline for this year’s moose hunting permits with an aim of reducing winter ticks that feed off the animals, and voters in Strafford reject money for repairing the town’s historic building.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
