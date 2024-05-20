One in five
How college students are dealing with food insecurity on campus. Plus, the influential state senator who led budget negotiations in Montpelier for two decades announces her retirement, the official who helped oversee state finances amid an influx of federal pandemic spending is stepping down, lawmakers approve a bill that could impose the state's first tax on second home purchases, Vermont’s chief health care advocate urges public comment on proposed health insurance premium hikes for next year, and the Agency of Transportation tries out a new way to keep truck drivers from getting stuck on the winding road near Smuggler’s Notch.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
