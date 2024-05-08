Age old question
Child advocates try to revise a public safety bill they say could result in more juveniles winding up in adult prisons. Plus, a bill to set up a safe injection site in Burlington gets final approval, state budget writers lift the cap on households that can access Vermont’s emergency motel voucher program during winter, Vermont’s home market remains tight, the Vermont Book Award winners are announced, and House lawmakers consider a bill to lower the age for children to confidentially access public library materials.
