Of equal importance
Civil rights advocates push to add an equal protection clause to the Vermont Constitution. Plus, a COVID-era law that changed Vermont’s open meeting statute is set to expire, state recovery officials say last summer’s flood victims still need more help despite money raised from special license plate sales, Vermont House lawmakers are moving a bill that gives primary health care providers more flexibility to order tests and procedures and another that bans exposed polystyrene foam in new floating docks, and a poetry festival will replace the canceled Bookstock event in Woodstock.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...