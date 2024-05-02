Wave little state
Delving into the local custom of waving to drivers you pass on rural Vermont roads. Plus, why Gov. Scott says he’s leaning towards running for another term, UVM says it will publicly release its endowment investments in response to pro-Palestinian demonstrators, the potential benefit for Vermont cannabis growers if the federal government changes its classification, the state distributes thousands of gun safety locks acquired last year, and Vermont has a new poet laureate.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...