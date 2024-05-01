Pick-up lines
How small, independent transit services are helping fill in travel gaps for Vermonters in hard to reach areas. Plus, the Vermont Senate rejects Gov. Scott’s pick for education secretary, a communications union district is having financial issues building out broadband infrastructure, a bill to discourage speeding in highway construction zones gets strong House backing, and a St. Johnsbury teenager prepares to compete in a national poetry competition.
