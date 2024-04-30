Aging in place
An excerpt from the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings, featuring a unique idea of elder care. Plus, University of Vermont and Middlebury College students camping out on campus in support of Palestinians say they’re in it for the long haul, former Gov. Howard Dean teases another run for the state’s top leadership post, current Gov. Phil Scott signs into law a policy expanding access to breast cancer screening, and a Bennington state representative pleads not guilty to a drunken driving charge.
