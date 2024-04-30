Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Aging in place

By Brittany Patterson,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

An excerpt from the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings, featuring a unique idea of elder care. Plus, University of Vermont and Middlebury College students camping out on campus in support of Palestinians say they’re in it for the long haul, former Gov. Howard Dean teases another run for the state’s top leadership post, current Gov. Phil Scott signs into law a policy expanding access to breast cancer screening, and a Bennington state representative pleads not guilty to a drunken driving charge.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
Kevin Trevellyan
