Saving green
One small New Hampshire town is training a workforce to install high-efficiency heat pumps and other climate-friendly home upgrades – which can also save homeowners money. Plus, Education Secretary Zoie Saunders gets a thumbs up from the Senate Education Committee, Gov. Phil Scott endorses an annual fee for electric vehicle owners, a new University of Vermont study links supporting climate initiatives with experiencing extreme weather, and the Agency of Transportation is installing barriers to prevent tractor trailers from getting stuck on the Notch.
