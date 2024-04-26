Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Saving green

By Andrea Laurion,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
One small New Hampshire town is training a workforce to install high-efficiency heat pumps and other climate-friendly home upgrades – which can also save homeowners money. Plus, Education Secretary Zoie Saunders gets a thumbs up from the Senate Education Committee, Gov. Phil Scott endorses an annual fee for electric vehicle owners, a new University of Vermont study links supporting climate initiatives with experiencing extreme weather, and the Agency of Transportation is installing barriers to prevent tractor trailers from getting stuck on the Notch.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

