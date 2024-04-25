Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Getting covered

By Andrea Laurion,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
How recent storms and updated federal flood maps are leading some coastal Maine residents to consider flood insurance. Plus, the Vermont Senate approves a proposed equal protection constitutional amendment, the man accused of setting fire to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Burlington office pleads not guilty, the Vermont House passes new regulations for so-called ghost guns, and Norwich University appoints a new president.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

