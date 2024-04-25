Getting covered
How recent storms and updated federal flood maps are leading some coastal Maine residents to consider flood insurance. Plus, the Vermont Senate approves a proposed equal protection constitutional amendment, the man accused of setting fire to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Burlington office pleads not guilty, the Vermont House passes new regulations for so-called ghost guns, and Norwich University appoints a new president.
