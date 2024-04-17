Hope and feathers
Good news on the health of birds in the northern woods of Maine. Plus, Vermont ski resorts rebound from a tough winter with help from the eclipse and late season snowstorms, what this year’s early ice out at Joe’s Pond signifies for algae blooms this summer, Vergennes is chosen as the site for a new juvenile treatment center, a mentoring program in Randolph helps high school students with their transition to college, and a program to help BIPOC Vermonters become homeowners is expanding.
