The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Communication breakdown

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
An initiative to make health and safety information more accessible to Vermont’s immigrant and refugee communities has proven its worth – but funding is running out. Plus, lawmakers pump the brakes on a major education overhaul plan, advocates to improve migrant farmworker housing call on the state to provide more funding, Chittenden County officials issue a warning about a jury duty phone scam, and exploring ways to make a New England shellfish more sustainable as ocean temperatures continue to rise.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

