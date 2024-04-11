Musical catharsis
A young singer-songwriter from Norwich discusses his musical upbringing and how one of his songs emerged after a tragic event. Plus, a bill to reduce administrative burdens for health care providers advances in Montpelier, concerns rise about a strain of avian flu affecting cows around the country, Quebec forestry officials look to hire more firefighters before the fire season begins, and Vermont businesses get a boost from eclipse tourism.
