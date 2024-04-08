Dark day
Vermonters and state officials prepare for today’s total eclipse of the sun, and we visit Alburgh where they’re holding a totality festival. Plus, a suspect is arrested in connection with a fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Burlington office, a bill banning the use of so-called forever chemicals in many products is sent to House lawmakers in Montpelier, an earthquake that hit New Jersey last week was felt by some in Vermont, and the effect today’s eclipse may have on some bird species.
