Pets, sound and vision
Prepping pets for the total solar eclipse, and helping the visually impaired experience the historic celestial event. Plus, the state Senate approves a bill to create a new disaster mitigation fund, Vermont moves closer to a statewide vote that would protect the rights of workers to organize and collectively bargain, how New England power grid operators are preparing for the solar eclipse, and a plan to turn the former campus of Green Mountain College into condos and a destination hotel.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
