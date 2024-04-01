Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Feeling seen

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Two Vermont youth reflect on International Transgender Day of Visibility. Plus, The Vermont House approves a state budget proposal, the Senate supports a bill that would create a climate superfund program, Copley Hospital is running out of money, and Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is giving up her House seat to take over as mayor of Burlington.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

