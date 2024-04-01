Feeling seen
Two Vermont youth reflect on International Transgender Day of Visibility. Plus, The Vermont House approves a state budget proposal, the Senate supports a bill that would create a climate superfund program, Copley Hospital is running out of money, and Emma Mulvaney-Stanak is giving up her House seat to take over as mayor of Burlington.
