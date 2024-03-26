Following recognition
Where Vermont lawmakers stand on calls to investigate the state’s recognition process for native tribes. Plus, Vermont House lawmakers move a bill to give people more control over their private web data, Central Vermont Medical Center staff are among the latest health care workers to unionize, Northfield police settle in a case alleging officers used excessive force against a woman with physical disabilities, and prepping for reliable cell phone service on the day of the solar eclipse.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
