Dancing with the Blue Devils
Speaking with University of Vermont head basketball coach John Becker as his team hopes to upset Duke University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Plus, state House lawmakers pass a bill requiring every electric utility to get its power from renewables by 2035, the House also moves a bill to grant people state-regulated professional licenses regardless of immigration status, the owner of a military-style training facility in West Pawlet pleads not guilty to assault, northern area ski resorts prepare for what to do when the sky goes dark during eclipse day, and a Vermont actor who appeared in several highly acclaimed films has died.
