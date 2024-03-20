Phishing lessons
Anticipating thousands of tourists for next month’s solar eclipse, Vermont officials hope to avoid a repeat of the massive traffic jams that occurred 20 years ago when Phish held its Coventry concerts. Plus, a bill to ban cell phones in Vermont schools is rejected, but another providing privacy rights for children who use social media platforms moves forward, the FBI issues a new reward in connection with the disappearance of a Vermont teenager 20 years ago, global conglomerate Unilever announces a split from Ben & Jerry’s, and what led to one of the warmest winters on record this year.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...