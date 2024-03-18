A taxing process
The pressures faced by a family in danger of losing their farm to a tax sale auction. Plus, lawmakers advance a bill that would force big oil to pay a share of damages the state has suffered due to climate change, UVM’s effort to add more highly trained nurses to the workforce, Sen. Welch says he’s lost confidence in Israel’s prime minister, and a bill that would give adults previously in foster care greater access to their past records.
