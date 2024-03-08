Ski change
Climate change is making it harder for Vermont’s high school cross-country skiers to get in a full season of competition. Plus, Gov. Scott says the large number of school budgets voted down on Town Meeting Day is a wake-up call for state lawmakers, some legislators say the entire education funding system may need to change, a disaster declaration request for storms that hit Vermont in January, and support staff and technical workers at Porter Medical Center form a union.
