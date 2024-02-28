Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Beyond books

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
How one Vermont library diversifies its offerings to appeal to a wide cross section of patrons. Plus, a potential extension of the emergency motel housing program, some state lawmakers sign a letter asking the president to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, Dartmouth College’s president may be called to testify in the trial of two students arrested during an on campus protest of the Israel-Hamas war, a Vermont man dies while being held in an out-of-state prison, and a high wind and flash flood advisory is issued for parts of the region.

And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

