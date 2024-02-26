Before the next flood
A town narrative on flooding and how the community of Calais responded to it. Plus, the state Senate passes a flood resilience bill, Richmond prepares to vote on a multi-million dollar loan to renovate its town center, Bennington County may soon have its first addiction recovery facility, a new exhibition showcases art by people with disabilities, and Gov. Scott appoints a new superior court judge.
