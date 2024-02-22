Snow woes
Why an increase in rainy winters is affecting snowpack, and in turn, the quality of water. Plus, the state Senate moves a bill to let towns postpone budget votes until after Town Meeting Day, a shortage of nursing home beds puts a strain on hospitals, a state representative is charged with driving under the influence, state substance misuse prevention funds will benefit organizations in northwestern Vermont, and U.S. House Representative Becca Balint visits Israel with a congressional delegation.
