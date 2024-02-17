Capitol Recap: Screen timeout
More than half of Vermont middle schoolers spend at least three hours a day on their screens, and a lot of that time is devoted to social media. Yet there’s growing evidence that social media is bad for kids’ mental health. That’s why Vermont lawmakers are considering regulating major apps.
