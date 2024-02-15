Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

An artists' refuge

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Exploring a former artists’ workshop in Montreal through our Made Here film series. Plus, lawmakers are asked to spend more money on the state’s judicial system, weighing whether to ban seeds coated with pesticides, delays finding space in Dartmouth Health’s emergency department, and a new study shows growing food and foraging helped with food insecurity during the pandemic.

And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.


With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mary Williams Engisch
Kevin Trevellyan
