Throwing shade
Veteran meteorologist Mark Breen talks about the upcoming and historic total solar eclipse and why Vermont is a prime viewing spot. Plus, the Vermont Senate approves direct financial aid to towns and cities slammed by summer flooding, the House advances a bill scuttling a tax break in an effort to reduce education spending, why two local substance abuse programs are shutting down, and GE Aerospace takes a financial hit for alleged hiring discrimination against women at its facility in Rutland.
