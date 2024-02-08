More than numbers
Why it’s difficult tracking how many Vermonters don’t have a place to live. Plus, Republican Gov. Phil Scott agrees with Democrats who want to postpone school budget votes this year, why there aren’t more Vermonters signed up for a program covering the cost of health screenings, there’s still no date for an anticipated methadone clinic to open in Bennington, and January was the cloudiest month in the Burlington region in more than seven decades.
