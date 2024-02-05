Stormy weather
Vermont’s farmers and sugarmakers struggle with the cumulative impact of a series of damaging storms. Plus, short-term rental bookings are piling up in advance of April’s solar eclipse, a delay in the construction of a state-run cannabis lab, revenues from retail cannabis sales are higher than expected, a family settles a lawsuit against the Green Mountain Union School District, and the Vermont House approves a bill prohibiting racial discrimination based on hair types and styles.
