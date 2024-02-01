Pulling through
A new documentary explores the relationship behind a legendary towing service in the Northeast Kingdom. Plus, the Vermont Medical Society wants Medicaid coverage for new weight loss drugs, the state Health Department calls for public schools to have access to an overdose-reversal drug, a rare fungal infection is increasingly showing up in Vermont, and early voting for Vermont's presidential primary gets underway.
