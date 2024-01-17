Class reflection
In the next entry in our occasional series on class, a St. Albans woman talks about having relatives known for criminal activity and how it’s affected the way people view her. Plus, a push for disclosure on properties at risk for flooding, Brattleboro residents at least 16 years old can cast votes in local elections for the first time, Barre City moves the date for its Town Meeting Day, a new non-profit aging group partnership, and Amtrak will build a new train station in Brattleboro.
