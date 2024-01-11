The big cheese
A small Windham County cheese maker is among the top prize winners at the World Cheese Awards. Plus, assessing damage from a major wind storm, Rep. Becca Balint agonizes over whether to support a supplemental budget bill, US postal officials tour sites in Montpelier for a potential temporary post office, a big price tag looms for school construction, and a bill to phase out the use of an agricultural insecticide.
