Ten years on
Revisiting former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin’s state of the state address about the opioid epidemic, which drew national attention a decade ago Plus, some Democratic lawmakers say Republican Gov. Phil Scott needs to devote more money to flood victims, Vermont loggers say a changing climate is rattling the timber industry, much of the Northeast experienced the hottest year on record in 2023, Daniel Banyai has left Vermont, and the first person to seek the state’s highest office announces her candidacy.
