They’re back
Lawmakers return to Montpelier to face a host of big issues in the new legislative session. Plus, Vermont’s troubling numbers on homelessness, a shelter for the unhoused will open soon in the Upper Valley, concerns about oversupply for Vermont’s cannabis growers, an open enrollment deadline approaches for Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, and a Brattleboro farm says goodbye to a beloved gentle giant.
